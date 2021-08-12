IDC MarketScape named Avalara a Leader
For SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Sales and Use Tax Automation Software for Enterprise, SMB, and VAT
Avalara is a worldwide provider of global tax automation software. The IDC MarketScape named Avalara a Leader in three reports:
IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Sales and Use Tax Automation Software for Small and Midsize Business
2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47987521, October 2021)
IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Sales and Use Tax Automation Software for Enterprise
2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47987421, October 2021)
IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud Value-Added Tax Software
2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47987321, October 2021)
Read excerpts from the IDC MarketScape reports to learn about their evaluations and why Avalara was named a Leader.
“Consider Avalara When
Your business is undertaking a digital transformation initiative, or growing and encountering SUT management challenges such as navigating regulatory changes and M&A, adding new products or services, selling in new geographic areas, expanding omnichannel and international sales, or using complex purchasing processes.”
About the IDC MarketScape reports
The IDC MarketScape reports are guidance tools for businesses seeking to digitise their tax compliance processes. What sets IDC MarketScape apart is its rigorous scoring methodology, looking beyond market share and providing a clear framework comparing the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors for each vendor.
