Chilean VAT rates and VAT compliance

The current VAT rates are as follows:

There are detailed rules controlling the recording and processing of transactions for VAT. These include guidelines on:

Invoice requirements, including the requirement for credit notes;

Language requirements;

Credit notes and corrections; and

What accounting records must be maintained and for how long.

VAT Invoices must include the following information:

Clear identification that the invoice is a VAT invoice;

Name and tax payer number of the vendor;

Name and tax payer number of the customer;

Unique VAT invoice number;

Date of the invoice;

Gross, VAT and net values;

Any foreign currency amounts must be translated according to Central Bank rates; and

All amounts must be in Chilean pesos (except export invoices)

Since January 2014, all invoices must be electronic. To benefit from an export VAT exemption, invoices must be in accordance with the National Customs Service and stamped by the Internal Revenue Service.

Invoices to consumers may be simplified as a till receipt. An invoice need not be issued for transactions below Chilean pesos 180.