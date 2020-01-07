Panamanian VAT rates and VAT compliance

VAT invoices must be provided by tax payers for all supplies, including exports. Invoices are paper-based; there are no electronic invoice provisions. Invoices should contain at the least the following details:

Name, address of the supplier

Tax number of the supplier

Name, address of the customer

Date of supply

Unique invoice number

Description of the goods or services provided

Any foreign currency amounts converted into PAB or US$

VAT rate, amount charged and gross amount of the invoice

There are no simplified invoice rules for smaller transactions. Credit notes may be issued. Export invoices also need proof of the dispatch of goods from Panama to qualify as VAT exempt.