Panamanian VAT registration

Resident companies must VAT register when they pass the annual VAT registration threshold. The VAT registration process is integrated with the tax payer registration process. Applicants are issued a local tax number, RUC. To obtain this, the business must submit the following: Identification papers of the signatory

Public register of companies’ certificate

Business licence from the Ministry of Trade

Business registration document, Aviso de Operación Panama does not offer a group VAT arrangement whereby related companies may consolidate intra-company transactions and returns to simplify compliance. There is also no option to register voluntarily under the VAT threshold.

VAT Withholding Agents

Large tax payers, with annual taxable purchases above US$5 million per annum, must withhold 50% of VAT due on their suppliers’ invoices. They must register with the tax authorities, and their names are made public by the tax authorities at the end of each year. Government bodies must also withhold VAT on their suppliers’ invoices. Withholding Agents must appoint a legal representative.

What is the Panamanian VAT registration threshold?

The Panamanian VAT registration threshold is US$36,000 per annum. Non-resident businesses providing taxable supplies in Panama have no threshold, and must register immediately on providing a taxable supply of any value.

Non-resident traders operating in Panama