Panamanian VAT returns
Panamanian VAT returns are due on a monthly basis. For incorporated businesses, they should be submitted by the 15th of the month following the reporting period. Any VAT due should be paid at the same time, and may be settled in either US$ or local PAB.
Filings are paper or online. The latter requires a separate application process to gain a NIT ID.
Panamanian VAT Recovery by non-residents
Non-resident businesses may not reclaim Panamanian VAT incurred unless they are VAT registered.