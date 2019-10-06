Australia extends GST to foreign hotel platforms
- Oct 6, 2019 | Richard Asquith
Australia is to make non-resident online platforms providing hotel rentals and other commercial lettings liable to charge and collect Goods and Services Tax. The regular annual VAT registration threshold of AUD75,000 per annum will apply.
The move reflects the growing popularity of offshore hotel booking sites, and aims to provide a level playing field for local providers.
The new rules apply from 1 October 2019.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara