What is the New Zealand GST registration threshold

Non-resident businesses providing taxable supplies in New Zealand must register if they pass the annual registration threshold. This is currently NZD 60,000 and applies both retrospectively over the past calendar year, or if a business anticipates exceeding this in the forthcoming 12 months.

Businesses may also voluntarily GST register below the threshold. This enables them to recover any input GST. Non-residents may also register to recover import GST even if they are making no taxable supplies.

Group GST registrations are not permitted for non-resident businesses.