Canada Manitoba cuts Provincial Sales Tax to 6% July 2020

The Canadian province of Manitoba is to reduce its Provincial Sales Tax rate from 7% to 6% on 1 July 2020.

The rate was last cut in 2019 from 8%. With the decrease, Manitoba’s retail sales tax rate will be tied with Saskatchewan for the second lowest rate in Canada (or tied for lowest among sales tax provinces, excluding Alberta).

The local sales tax is charged alongside the federal Goods and Services Tax, which is 5%.