Guernsey rejects GST

  • Mar 28, 2015 | Richard Asquith
State Deputies this week voted against the introduction of a 5% Goods & Services Tax in Guernsey. The consumption tax would have raised around £50 million per annum.

Guernsey is part of the Channel Islands.  Jersey, the other large island forming part of British Crown dependency, introduced GST in 2012. Its rate is now 5%.  The Channel Islands are not part of the United Kingdom, and are not subject to UK VAT.

