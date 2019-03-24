Norway drops VAT recovery invoice requirement
- Mar 24, 2019 | Richard Asquith
Norway will no longer require non-resident businesses to provide supporting original paper invoices when making VAT recovery claims.
VAT reclaims are made by non-resident businesses which incur Norwegian VAT whilst promoting and traveling in the country. This can include charges for conferences, exhibitions, hotels, taxis, restaurants etc.
Claimants will no longer be obliged to provide originals with their claim – but must at least send photocopies.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara