UK trials post-Brexit foreign VAT recovery portal

The UK’s HMRC is to start trials on a new VAT recovery portal to allow non-resident business to recover their UK VAT htrough. The portal would allow foreign VAT registered businesses to upload UK invoices showing VAT on travel, entertainment, procurement, promotion and similar. Once checked, HMRC would then refund the UK VAT due back to them. This would be applicable where they do not have a UK VAT return to claim the incurred VAT through.

This would replace the existing paper-based claims for non-EU businesses and the electronic 8th Directive claims system for EU businesses. As part of the UK leaving the EU VAT regime on 31 December 2020, EU businesses may no longer file UK VAT reclaims with their home VAT authorities.

The trial will start this month and continue into November. Non-EU businesses will still be able to recover their UK VAT via paper-based claims if the portal is not rolled out in time for this year’s 31 December 2020 deadline.