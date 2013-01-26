France looks to remove VAT fiscal representative requirements

France is attempting to withdraw the requirement on non-European Union companies trading in France to appoint a VAT fiscal representative for recording and reporting on Value Added Tax.

The obligation to appoint a French tax/fiscal representative is longstanding, and gave the French tax authorities some assurance that there local party who was answerable for correct French VAT collections. The fiscal representative is potentially legally liable for the clients’ VAT reporting.

The fiscal representation requirement was dropped across Europe for EU resident companies. However, some countries still maintain the requirement for non-EU businesses. This includes France, Belgium, Spain, Italy and others.