Serbia VAT records

  • Oct 29, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Serbia VAT records

From 1 January 2017, VAT registered businesses in Serbia will be required to comply with new record keeping rules.

The tax authorities have categorized all invoices and business documentation into 13 types – including invoices, credit notes, exports and imports etc. Each category of documentation comes with detailed informational requirements.

In addition, more detailed recording on the nature, quantity and type of products or services that are being invoiced for.

For reporting purposes, VAT calculations for each of the 13 categories of documentation must be submitted electronically.

Click for free Serbian VAT info

Latest Serbian news
Serbia e-Services VAT rules
January 30, 2017

From 1 April 2017, Serbia is to require non-resident providers of electronic services to consumers to VAT register and charge local VAT.  The VAT rate...
Read more
Serbia VAT records
October 30, 2016

From 1 January 2017, VAT registered businesses in Serbia will be required to comply with new record keeping rules. The tax authorities have categorized all...
Read more
Serbia VAT representative
June 2, 2016

The Serbian Ministry of Finance has confirmed the requirements of the appointment of a approved tax representative by foreign companies registering for VAT. This is...
Read more
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara