Australia GST on foreign hotel organisers
- May 10, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Australia is to impose 10% Goods and Services Tax on non-resident sellers and agents of Australian hotel accommodation. The vendors will only be liable to charge GST if they exceed the local registration threshold, currently AU$75,000 per annum.
The proposal was included in the the 2018/19 Australian budget, published today. This change will come into effect from 1 July 2019.
