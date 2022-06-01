End of transitional period for Import VAT changes in France

End of transitional period for Import VAT changes in France

Alex Baulf Alex Baulf May 18, 2022

The use of the Import VAT reverse charge become compulsory in France from January 1, 2022.  However, a “soft landing” transitional period was introduced for companies who were in the process of obtaining a French VAT number. As obtaining a VAT number in France can typically take up to three months, businesses that could demonstrate that they had submitted a VAT registration application to the French Tax Authority, could import using the historic Import VAT regime i.e. continue to physically pay Import VAT to French Customs up to an extended date of May 20, 2022.

However, this transitional period has now ended and as such, going forward, all importers in France must have a French VAT registration number and this must be entered in the customs import declaration. The relevant Import VAT must be accounted for as a reverse charge (i.e. self-assessed) in the VAT return. The French Tax Authority create a pre-filled VAT declaration that is available on the 14th of each month via the businesses’ online tax portal. A web portal is also being created by French Customs to allow businesses to download monthly details of all imports into France. To download the data, the importing business will need both its French VAT Number and its SIREN number.

Get in touch to speak to one of our experts about becoming VAT registered in France or to discuss wider French VAT compliance including the upcoming e-invoicing and e-reporting requirements.

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
France Cross-Border VAT
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Alex Baulf
Alex Baulf Avalara Author
Recent posts
Jun 07, 2022
French Tax Authority offer amnesty to foreign sellers for historic VAT on distance sales
Jun 01, 2022
India – Supreme Court rules on IGST liability of ocean freight and legal force of GST Council recommendations
Jun 01, 2022
Four recent VAT and e-invoicing updates in Poland

Ecommerce Tax Trends Report 2022

Get a comprehensive look at the latest developments in the ecommerce industry.
Go to the report
Ecommerce Tax Trends Report 2022

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.