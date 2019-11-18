Company overview

Founded in Poland, Huuuge Games began as a mobile game developer and quickly scaled globally with its flagship title, Huuuge Casino. The company expanded from a single office to a group of over 10 entities, with a U.S.-based holding company listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Today, the company sells games globally through platforms and its own direct-to-consumer web store.

Tax challenges

As Huuuge transitioned to selling directly through its own web store in late 2021, it became responsible for calculating, collecting, and remitting taxes across a wide range of jurisdictions — including all 50 U.S. states, Canadian provinces, the EU, and Australia. Magdalena Ćwik-Burszewska, Group Tax Director at Huuuge Games, quickly recognised the magnitude of this shift: “We suddenly had to manage sales tax in all 50 U.S. states, Canadian provinces, and more,” she explained. “That would have been unmanageable without automation.” With a tax team of only two or three people based in Europe, it was clear that manual compliance across so many regions would not scale.

Why Avalara?