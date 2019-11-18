Huuuge Games automates tax across 50 states and beyond — with just a two-person team.
Results
Automated U.S. and Canadian tax compliance
No manual prep or data import
Reliable, low-touch monthly filings
Freed team to focus on strategic growth
Summary
Results
- Automated U.S. and Canadian tax compliance
- No manual prep or data import
- Reliable, low-touch monthly filings
- Freed team to focus on strategic growth
Tax challenges
- Expanded global tax obligations from direct-to-consumer sales
- Needed real-time tax calculation across multiple jurisdictions
- Limited tax team managing complex compliance
- Required automated filing for U.S. and Canada
Products used
Company overview
Founded in Poland, Huuuge Games began as a mobile game developer and quickly scaled globally with its flagship title, Huuuge Casino. The company expanded from a single office to a group of over 10 entities, with a U.S.-based holding company listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.
Today, the company sells games globally through platforms and its own direct-to-consumer web store.
Tax challenges
As Huuuge transitioned to selling directly through its own web store in late 2021, it became responsible for calculating, collecting, and remitting taxes across a wide range of jurisdictions — including all 50 U.S. states, Canadian provinces, the EU, and Australia.
Magdalena Ćwik-Burszewska, Group Tax Director at Huuuge Games, quickly recognised the magnitude of this shift: “We suddenly had to manage sales tax in all 50 U.S. states, Canadian provinces, and more,” she explained. “That would have been unmanageable without automation.”
With a tax team of only two or three people based in Europe, it was clear that manual compliance across so many regions would not scale.
Why Avalara?
To address the complexity, Huuuge implemented Avalara AvaTax to calculate real-time sales tax, VAT, and GST based on customer location. AvaTax integrates via API with Huuuge’s gaming platform and payment system, enabling seamless rate determination and tax inclusion at checkout.
“What we really needed was a tax engine — something that could connect with our game and payment provider to deliver the right tax rate in real time,” said Magdalena.
The company also adopted Avalara Returns to automate U.S. and Canadian tax filings, and Avalara VAT Returns to manage GST compliance in Australia. After comparing four providers, Avalara stood out for its robust functionality. “Other solutions had either too many bugs or were not precise enough” she said. “With Avalara, the reliability was just at another level.”
Implementation took less than three months, including building a custom API connection and registering in every U.S. state and Canadian province. This rollout enabled Huuuge to launch its web store on schedule. “Our developers had direct access to Avalara’s technical team. While there were some challenges during the implementation process, we were still able to launch the product on time,” said Magdalena.
Tax challenges
- Expanded global tax obligations from direct-to-consumer sales
- Needed real-time tax calculation across multiple jurisdictions
- Limited tax team managing complex compliance
- Required automated filing for U.S. and Canada
Products used
“I would highly recommend Avalara. It’s a tool that simplifies and automates tax processes. We wouldn’t be able to manage compliance at this scale without it.”
— Magdalena Ćwik-Burszewska,
Group Tax Director, Huuuge Games
“I would highly recommend Avalara. It’s a tool that simplifies and automates tax processes. We wouldn’t be able to manage compliance at this scale without it.”
— Magdalena Ćwik-Burszewska,
Group Tax Director, Huuuge Games
Results
With Avalara, Huuuge has been able to automate tax compliance and keep its operations lean. “We’re able to manage compliance in the U.S. and Canada with just two people. Without Avalara, we’d need at least one more full-time hire,” said Magdalena.
The API connection eliminates manual data uploads, and tax returns are auto-generated and submitted with minimal oversight. “Everything is automated — we see the transactions, review them, and click approve. No manual work, no data imports.”
She explained how this ongoing efficiency has allowed the small team to focus on strategic initiatives rather than routine tasks. “Now we can focus on strategic work — like supporting M&A or new product launches — instead of monthly tax filings.”