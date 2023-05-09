During the webinar our experts discussed:

The Peppol network

The four-corner model

Local e-invoice formats and standards

What e-invoicing and Peppol mean for businesses

About the speakers

Alex Baulf

Senior Director, Global Indirect Tax, Avalara

Alex specialises in analysing changing compliance requirements and advising on impact assessment and change management. Alex is also a member of the European Commission’s eInvoicing Technical Advisory Group and A-NZ Peppol All Stakeholders Working Group, and he represents Avalara for OpenPeppol, EESPA, and the U.S. Federal Reserve E-Invoicing Marketplace Pilot.

Chris Park

Senior Strategic Alliance Manager, Avalara