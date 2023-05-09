WEBINAR

E-invoicing updates in Japan and Singapore

Video: E-invoicing updates in Japan and Singapore

During the webinar our experts discussed:

  • The Peppol network 
  • The four-corner model 
  • Local e-invoice formats and standards 
  • What e-invoicing and Peppol mean for businesses 

About the speakers

Alex Baulf

Senior Director, Global Indirect Tax, Avalara

Alex specialises in analysing changing compliance requirements and advising on impact assessment and change management. Alex is also a member of the European Commission’s eInvoicing Technical Advisory Group and A-NZ Peppol All Stakeholders Working Group, and he represents Avalara for OpenPeppol, EESPA, and the U.S. Federal Reserve E-Invoicing Marketplace Pilot.

Chris Park

Senior Strategic Alliance Manager, Avalara

As a Senior Strategic Alliance Manager, Chris is responsible for building partner relationships with accounting and consulting firms. He has 10+ years of experience working in indirect tax and customs, and has spent time working in New Zealand, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and is now based in London.

