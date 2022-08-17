WEBINAR

Get up to speed with e-invoicing and real-time tax reporting requirements

Video: Learn the pros and cons of the compliance options available to your business.

New e-invoicing compliance requirements for businesses are coming into force

Watch our webinar to discover:

  • The pros and cons of local vs global approaches
  • How e-invoicing and real-time tax reporting compliance should be prioritised
  • What your ERP system needs to handle your e-invoicing and real-time tax reporting obligations

About the speakers

Alex Baulf

Senior Director, Global Indirect Tax, Avalara

Alex has over 16 years of experience in global VAT and GST, and international indirect tax consultancy. Leading on global indirect tax at Avalara, Alex drives engagement with policy and business leaders to develop a tax and compliance environment that will streamline and accelerate commerce for the overall growth of the economy.

Sarah Fane

Head of Content, sharedserviceslink

Sarah has been conducting original research producing reports and articles for finance, tax, and shared services professionals for over 10 years.

