Report
RetailX Subscriptions Report 2024
Free download
The subscription economy continues to grow and evolve
The global subscription market is forecast to keep growing from $650 billion in 2020 to $687 billion in 2025. The RetailX Subscriptions Report 2024 outlines the contributing factors, including the evolution of consumer habits, strategies of industry leaders, and opportunities for success.
Plus, Avalara’s Matt Harrison explains how tax automation software can help businesses overcome the compliance challenges of implementing subscription models in new markets.
Free download