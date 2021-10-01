A Step-by-Step Guide to Going Global

Why trade across borders? For the most part, brands want to expand their customer base. Selling internationally as an ecommerce brand can be a great way to get your business in front of the approximately 2.14 billion consumers worldwide who shop online.



With ecommerce and SaaS (software as a service) businesses, you’re not bound by the physical limitations of brick-and-mortar stores. However, no matter where you do business, there are always tax implications you need to consider to remain compliant.

That said, with the right support, tax challenges can be overcome. This is particularly true of U.K. and EU businesses looking to trade within Europe. For example, the creation of IOSS (the Import One-Stop Shop) has made VAT registration much simpler, and has simplified the movement of goods into or across the EU. In addition, Avalara’s wide range of VAT solutions can help facilitate trade throughout the continent.



Your finance team may question expansion — why spend the considerable amount of money necessary to sell across borders? The simple explanation is that there’s a lot of potential in overseas markets. There are more customers, there’s more money to be made, and there are more opportunities to build your brand’s story.

All these opportunities can become a reality as long as your business takes the right precautions before beginning a cross-border expansion. That’s why we’ve created our Step by Step Guide to Going Global. In this guide, you’ll find information on what you should prioritise when expanding abroad: important issues like tax, customs, and the necessary infrastructure. Keep reading to find out more.