Sales tax integration for Magento, an Adobe Company
Calculate rates, prepare returns, manage exemption certificates, and more right from your own B2C and B2B storefront.
Video: See how Avalara handles tax compliance tasks within Magento.
Avalara and Magento do the heavy lifting
Validate addresses and improve rate accuracy
Avalara provides address validation that verifies, corrects, and formats addresses across more than 13,000 U.S. tax jurisdictions. This eliminates the need for additional services, decreases the chance of wrong delivery, and ensures tax is applied more accurately than when relying on ZIP codes.
Provide a smooth exempt customer experience in your B2B storefront
Your customers can enter certificate numbers into their account records, which Avalara will keep on file in Magento and make easily accessible at checkout for sales tax exemption.
Easily manage taxability rules across a vast product inventory
Avalara maintains a vast catalog of product taxability rules in order to apply the appropriate tax across thousands of SKUs, accounting for sales tax holidays and tax law changes.
Better assess tax obligations in each state
Avalara's solution tracks your economic nexus tax liabilities in states where you're potentially obligated to collect. Detailed reports will alert you when you're about to trigger tax obligations in new states.
Address the global market with confidence
Avalara calculates customs duties and import taxes in real time at the point of sale and collects at checkout, reducing the risk of costly penalties, carrier surcharges, customs delays, and customers being surprised by unexpected costs.
Remove the manual drain of filing and remittance
When it’s time to file, you can reconcile a single worksheet and pay one amount for your total tax liability. Avalara works with state and local governments to file and pay on your behalf.
Work with other business systems you already use
With 1,200+ signed partner integrations, Avalara’s SaaS-based tax platform plugs into order management, point-of-sale, and ERP systems most commonly used with Magento for a full omnichannel solution. Can’t find an integration for your application or going headless? Build one with Avalara’s advanced API.
“I’m very impressed with Avalara, and with the Avalara team. Everything runs very smoothly. I don’t even have to think about it.”
—Jean Treimanis, JL Marine Systems,
Magento and AvaTax user
Avalara supports each of these integrations
Magento 1
Magento 2
The products that power tax in your ecommerce platform
Avalara Managed Tariff Code Classification automates the complex process of assigning proper, country-specific Harmonized System (HS) codes to products in online retailers’ ever-changing product catalogs, reducing the risk of customs delays and compliance errors, while helping to preserve hard-earned cross-border sales margins.
Here’s what some of our 1,300+ Magento users are saying
Valuable preparation when organizing for a state audit.
John Rebescher
Director of Credit, Gemaire Distributors
Before Avalara, we had to manually research and update rates in our older system. Avalara saves us so much time, and allows us to remain compliant in real time with any and all sales tax laws.
Mollie Swann-Deyoung
Tax & Compliance Manager, The Biltmore Company
Helped with deciding which states we have nexus in after Wayfair.
Jasmine Gallimore
Staff Accountant, Robertson Marketing
Frequently asked questions
Yes, we continue to support Magento 1 users. Please visit our Avalara Help Center section about Magento 1 for more information.
If you’re an AvaTax customer in good standing, and you suffer a negative audit finding and financial loss due to an inaccurate result returned by AvaTax, Avalara will pay your uncollected tax, penalties, and interest, or refund your prior 12 months’ service fee, whichever is lower. Additional limitations apply. Our guarantee is subject to the conditions in our terms.
Avalara helps businesses manage transaction tax types, like sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and more, across the U.S. and abroad.
Avalara provides a 12-month agreement you can pay annually or in monthly installments. Agreements automatically renew at the end of each term, but you can cancel before your new term begins, according to our terms.
Avalara AvaTax is an advanced solution that uses geolocation and address verification to calculate sales tax down to a specific address, accounting for multiple tax jurisdictions in a single ZIP code, complex tax tiers, and more. If you need to calculate tax on international transactions, AvaTax offers an option for that too. Avalara also has solutions to prepare and file your returns, as well as easily manage exemption certificates in the cloud, all of which are tightly integrated with AvaTax.
Annually. If your plan allows for calculations on 500 transactions a year, for example, you can use those transactions anytime during your annual subscription term. Transactions don’t roll over and must be used within the subscription term in which they’re purchased.
Yes, you’ll have unlimited access to the Avalara Help Center 24 hours a day, seven days a week. More advanced support packages are also available to purchase.
Yes, but for the most reliable rates, Avalara needs an accurate and complete address, or the latitude and longitude (U.S. only), in order to calculate tax.
Yes, AvaTax calculates sales tax on credit memos.
Yes, AvaTax will manage your tax compliance across multiple companies, even across complex corporate structures (parent/child companies, etc.).