A step-by-step guide for Amazon businesses selling in the U.S.
Leverage existing infrastructure and understand sales tax compliance to flourish in a booming market.
A step-by-step guide for Amazon businesses selling in the U.S.
Leverage existing infrastructure and understand sales tax compliance to flourish in a booming market.
Three in five online retail purchases in the U.S. are made through Amazon.
This guide outlines how FBA sellers can reach these persistent buyers by automating their U.S. sales tax compliance.
"Selling to the U.S. is attractive for U.K. sellers, but the biggest challenges are logistics and regulation. Logistics challenges can be solved with Amazon FBA, who take care of storage, delivery, returns, and customer service on your behalf. That leaves regulation, and that’s what this ebook can assist you with. There’s a myriad of tax regimes in the U.S., and it’s essential you have an automated solution to deal with them."
Chris Dawson
Editor | Channel X
This guide covers:
Opportunities in the U.S. for marketplace sellers
You can achieve incredible growth by selling in the U.S.
The challenge you'll likely face is the complexity of U.S. sales tax. Even for U.S. businesses, compliance is hard to get right. For new European sellers, it can seem impossible.
But it can be done with trusted compliance experts as your partner.
Six differences between sales tax and VAT
How U.S. sales tax is calculated and collected is completely different from VAT. There are thousands of different jurisdictions with different rules, and the rates frequently change. There are also rules around ‘economic nexus’ and ‘physical nexus’.
It’s essential to understand these differences in order to sell into the U.S. and maintain compliance.
This guide explains what you need to know.
Managing Sales Tax compliance for Fulfilment By Amazon
You don't have to be a huge corporation with your own platform and infrastructure to sell in the U.S.
FBA sellers can use Amazon's established and expansive fulfilment and delivery network to reach more customers than ever before.
Although most of the hard work is done already, you’ll still face huge tax challenges. Using FBA can mean establishing ‘physical nexus’ U.S. sales tax obligations.
With so many jurisdictions, this can be complicated, disruptive, and costly.
Sell into the U.S.
Register today for The American Ecommerce Dream: A step-by-step guide for Amazon businesses selling in the U.S.
You can also get more tips for ecommerce success and watch our Selling to the U.S webinar.