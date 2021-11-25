The American Marketplace Dream:

A step-by-step guide for Amazon businesses selling in the U.S.

Leverage existing infrastructure and understand sales tax compliance to flourish in a booming market.

Download report
Three in five online retail purchases in the U.S. are made through Amazon.

This guide outlines how FBA sellers can reach these persistent buyers by automating their U.S. sales tax compliance.

This guide covers:

Opportunities in the U.S. for marketplace sellers

You can achieve incredible growth by selling in the U.S.   

The challenge you'll likely face is the complexity of U.S. sales tax. Even for U.S. businesses, compliance is hard to get right. For new European sellers, it can seem impossible. 

But it can be done with trusted compliance experts as your partner.

 

Source: Pymnts

Illustration of the concept of economic nexus with a state map.

Six differences between sales tax and VAT

How U.S. sales tax is calculated and collected is completely different from VAT. There are thousands of different jurisdictions with different rules, and the rates frequently change. There are also rules around ‘economic nexus’ and ‘physical nexus’.

It’s essential to understand these differences in order to sell into the U.S. and maintain compliance. 

This guide explains what you need to know.

Illustration of the concept of economic nexus with a state map.

Managing Sales Tax compliance for Fulfilment By Amazon

You don't have to be a huge corporation with your own platform and infrastructure to sell in the U.S. 

FBA sellers can use Amazon's established and expansive fulfilment and delivery network to reach more customers than ever before. 

Although most of the hard work is done already, you’ll still face huge tax challenges. Using FBA can mean establishing ‘physical nexus’ U.S. sales tax obligations. 

With so many jurisdictions, this can be complicated, disruptive, and costly.

Source: DigitalCommerce360

