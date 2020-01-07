Kenyan VAT registration

What are the Kenyan VAT registration thresholds?

There is an annual VAT registration threshold in Kenya of KES 5million. However, businesses below this threshold are still liable to a 3% turnover tax up to the registration threshold level.

There is a limited VAT group registration scheme for related businesses in Kenya. Voluntary registration for businesses below the above threshold is permitted, although only for resident traders.

Non-resident traders operating in Kenya

Non-resident businesses are liable to register. If they cross the VAT registration threshold, they are required to apply for a VAT number and appoint a local Fiscal Representative (VAT agent). This representative is jointly and severally liable for the VAT due by the foreign company.

VAT registration procedure

Applications for a VAT registration are completed online – by the Fiscal Representative in the case of businesses without a fixed establishment.

Get help solving your VAT challenges

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard

Kenya VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/kenya,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/africa-and-middle-east/africa/kenya
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/kenya,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/africa-and-middle-east/africa/kenya
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/kenya,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/africa-and-middle-east/africa/kenya
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

Get help solving your VAT challenges
Contact us

+44 (0)1273 022400

Menu

Africa and Middle East

Asia

Central & South America

Europe

North America

Oceania