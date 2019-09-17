Moroccan VAT registration

Any business providing taxable supplies in Morocco is liable to VAT register immediately. There is no VAT registration threshold.



The VAT registration process is combined with the corporate income tax registration process. The company will receive a unique VAT number.



The obligation to VAT register is extended to non-resident businesses, which generally must appoint a local fiscal representative – unless the foreign business’ customer is willing to accept the VAT liability option. The representative is responsible for the correct VAT filings of their non-resident client. The VAT application for the foreign entity must include:

Details of the country of residency

Contact details and address of offices

Details of the Moroccan fiscal representative

Power of Attorney between the business and representative

Sales or other business contracts with Moroccan businesses

Businesses may apply for voluntary VAT registration if they are exporters with no taxable output. This enables them to recover their local Moroccan input VAT.

There is no group VAT registration scheme, meaning any connected businesses must have unique VAT numbers and filings.