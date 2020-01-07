Tunisian VAT rates and compliance

The standard VAT rate in Tunisia is 19%. Exporters and certain providers of financial services may apply for a VAT suspension. Imports of some basic foodstuffs and agricultural supplies are exempt from import VAT.

Tunisian tax payers must produce invoices for all taxable transactions, including exports. Invoices should include the following details:

Name, address of the supplier

Tax number of the supplier

Name, address of the customer

Date of supply

Unique invoice number

Description of the goods or services provided

VAT rate, amount charged and gross amount of the invoice

Credit notes may not be issued. Instead invoices are cancelled, with new invoices being issued. Electronic invoices are required of large enterprises, and are voluntary for others.