Croatia VAT returns

Regular Croatian VAT returns are required from non-resident traders with a VAT number. These are required to report taxable transactions in Croatia, and to report any VAT due/refund from the tax payer.

How often are Croatian VAT returns required?

Non-resident companies are required to file monthly VAT returns regardless of the level of turnover. The tax authorities no longer expect a Croatian annual VAT return.

What Croatian VAT can be deducted?

Companies registered in Croatia, and charging Croatian VAT, may offset the VAT charged on sales (output VAT) against the VAT paid on Croatian supplies (input VAT). This includes VAT charged on the import of goods. Examples of VAT deductions include:

  • Purchase and lease of vehicles and other means of personal transport except when used for business purposes such as training, rental, transport of passengers and goods.
  • Purchase of goods and services for business partners e.g. accommodation, gifts, sport, entertainment

What are the deadlines for filing Croatian VAT returns?

Croatian VAT filings for non-residents are due monthly on the 20th of the month following the tax period end. Any Croatian VAT due must be paid before the last day of the month following the end of the tax period.

Type of returnFrequencyFiling deadlineDocumentFormat
VAT returnMonthly20th day of the month after the end of the taxation periodObrazac-PDVPDF
VAT returnQuarterly20th day of the month after the end of the taxation periodObrazac-PDVXML
EC listingMonthly20th day of the month after the end of the taxation periodObrazac-ZPPDF
IntrastatMonthlyBetween the 1st and the 15th day of the following month for which the Intrastat form is completedIntrastat DeclarationXML
VAT BooksMonthly20th day of the month after the end of the taxation periodObrazac U-RAPDF
VAT BooksQuarterly20th day of the month after the end of the taxation periodObrazac U-RAXML

Where are Croatian VAT returns filed?

Electronic filing of VAT returns and payment has been mandatory in Croatia since 2013. The relevant forms can be obtained and submitted via the Croatian Tax Administration website.

Croatian VAT penalties

There may be penalties for late Croatian returns and VAT payments. These range from HRK2000 to HRK500,000  Interest is charged on outstanding balances at a rate of 12% per annum.

How are Croatian VAT credits recovered?

If there is a surplus of VAT inputs over outputs (more VAT incurred than charged), then a Croatian VAT credit arises. This is generally rolled over to the following month for offset against any output VAT due. It is possible to apply for a Croatian VAT credit which will be refunded within 30 days of the date of submission.

Get help solving your VAT challenges

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard

Need help with your Croatian VAT compliance?



Researching Croatian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Croatia VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/croatia,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/croatia,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/croatia,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/croatia,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/croatia,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/croatia,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/croatia,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/croatia,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

Get help solving your VAT challenges
Contact us

+44 (0)1273 022400

Menu

Europe

Africa and Middle East

Asia

Central & South America

North America

Oceania