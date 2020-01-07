Danish VAT rates and VAT compliance

Foreign businesses must charge Danish VAT rates if they are VAT registered in Denmark. Failure to do so will leave the company liable to any under collected VAT. The framework for the rates is set by the EU (e.g. the minimum VAT rate must be above 15%). However, Denmark is free to determine the higher, standard rate, and most of the reduced rates.

For foreign companies VAT registered in Denmark as a non-resident trader, there are a number of rules to follow for the bookkeeping, charging and rates for VAT trading. This includes:

The tax point (time of supply) rules in Denmark determine when the VAT is due. It is then payable to the tax authorities 10 days after the VAT reporting period end (monthly or quarterly).

For most goods, it is the time of delivery or passage of title. For services, it is the completion of the service.