Whilst Luxembourg follows the European Union VAT compliance rules, it still sets its own VAT rate. The only proviso is that it is above 15%. Suppliers of goods or services VAT registered in Luxembourg must charge the appropriate VAT rate, and collect the tax for onward payment to the Luxembourg tax authorities through a VAT filling: see Luxembourg VAT returns briefing.

Foreign businesses, registered as non-resident VAT traders in Luxembourg are obliged to follow the local rules on bookkeeping, recording and processing of invoices. This includes:

The tax point (time of supply) rules in Luxembourg determine when the VAT is due. It is then payable to the tax authorities 30 days after the VAT reporting period end (monthly or quarterly).

For most goods, it is the time of delivery or passage of title. For services, it is the completion of the service.