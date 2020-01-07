Portuguese VAT rates and VAT compliance

Whilst Portugal is required to implement the VAT rules of the European Union, it still sets the level of its own VAT rate. The only condition is that it is above 15%. Suppliers of goods or services VAT registered in Portugal must charge the appropriate VAT rate, and collect the tax for onward payment to the Portuguese tax authorities through a VAT filling: see Portuguese VAT returns briefing.

Foreign traders who have a non-resident VAT registration in Portugal must comply with the local rules on accounting, invoices and VAT rates. This includes:

The tax point (time of supply) rules in Portugal determine when the VAT is due. It is then payable to the tax authorities 7 days after the VAT reporting period end (monthly or quarterly).

For most goods, it is the time of delivery or passage of title. For services, it is the completion of the service.