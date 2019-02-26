Angola agrees July 2019 14% VAT implementation

The Angolan parliament has approved the implementation of a 14% VAT regime from July 2019. This will replace the existing Consumption Tax, which has no right to deduct through the production chain.

There will be a phased introduction, starting with large tax payers. Small businesses with sales below €220,000 per annum will instead by subject to a 7% VAT rate. The Angolan Government has adopted a "SLIM" approach in the implementation of VAT in Angola, i.e., Simple, Local and Modern: