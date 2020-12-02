Argentina VAT measures for coronavirus

2 Dec - the introduction of the mandatory SIRE (Comprehensive Electronic Withholding System) has been pushed out to 28 February 2021 from 1 December 2020 (see below for news on last delay).

17 Oct - From January 2021, Argentina is to issue VAT vouchers of up to ARS 20,000 to families that may be used in payment at approved tourism and sports businesses.

8 Sept - there is a three-month delay to the mandated live reporting of withholding VAT and issue certified certificates through the government's SIRE system. Instead of 1 September, the new date will be 1 December 2020.

The timetable for taxpayers to upload their digital VAT books with the government has been shifted back for some larger taxpayers. Digital books is the governments webservice where tax payers upload each month sales and purchase VAT invoice. The rollo out timetable is now:

Jan 2021 - VAT exempt businesses

Nov 2020 - turnover above ARS 10m

Oct 2020 - turnover between ARS 5m and ARS 10m

Sep 2020 - turnover between ARS 2m and ARS 5m

Jul 2020 - turnover ARS 0.5m and ARS 2m

June 2020 - turnover below ARS 0.5

23 May - April Value Added Tax returns submission and payment deadlines have been postponed to 20-22 May 2020.

14 May update - VAT returns for small and mid-sized businesses have been postponed.

25 March - The Argentinian government has announced a range of tax measures to assist business during the COVID-19 outbreak. There is no commitment on delayed VAT filings or payments.

The Federal government has closed its tax offices to members of the public, as well as committed response times to inquiries. Customs duties on imports of crucial medical supplies have been waived.

