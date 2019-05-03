VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Austria VAT registration threshold rise

Austria VAT registration threshold rise

  • May 3, 2019 | Richard Asquith

Austria is proposing to increase its VAT registration threshold from €30,000 to €35,000 per annum.

The increase would only apply to resident businesses. Non-residents would still not have a regstration threshold - with the exception of the e-commerce distance selling threshold of €35,000 per annum.

The plan was introduced as part of a wide range of tax reliefs by the Federal Ministry of Finance on 30 April 2019. The proposal includes a cut in the corporate income tax rate from 25% to 21% by 2023.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
