Austria VAT registration threshold rise

Austria is proposing to increase its VAT registration threshold from €30,000 to €35,000 per annum.

The increase would only apply to resident businesses. Non-residents would still not have a regstration threshold - with the exception of the e-commerce distance selling threshold of €35,000 per annum.

The plan was introduced as part of a wide range of tax reliefs by the Federal Ministry of Finance on 30 April 2019. The proposal includes a cut in the corporate income tax rate from 25% to 21% by 2023.