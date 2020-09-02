VATLive > Blog > Bahrain > Bahrain COVID-19 VAT measures

Bahrain COVID-19 VAT measures

  • Sep 2, 2020 | Richard Asquith

2 Sep - the National Tax Bureau has confirmed repayment schedule from this month for defered VAT during the coronavirus pandemic. Tax payers could delay payments between Mar and Aug this year.

Bahrain has introduced Value Added Tax easements to recognise the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

The National Bureau for Revenue has announced a delay on June VAT returns from 31 July to 5 August 2020. This will help firms with stretched workforces during the Eid public holidays.

Bahrain introduced VAT from 1 January 2019. It is the third of the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states to do so.

Explore more content like this in our Building for COVID-19 recovery hub

Latest Coronavirus news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe