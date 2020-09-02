Bahrain COVID-19 VAT measures

2 Sep - the National Tax Bureau has confirmed repayment schedule from this month for defered VAT during the coronavirus pandemic. Tax payers could delay payments between Mar and Aug this year.

Bahrain has introduced Value Added Tax easements to recognise the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

The National Bureau for Revenue has announced a delay on June VAT returns from 31 July to 5 August 2020. This will help firms with stretched workforces during the Eid public holidays.

Bahrain introduced VAT from 1 January 2019. It is the third of the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states to do so.