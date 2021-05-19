Belgium VAT filing COVID delays
- May 19, 2021
Belgium has announced that taxpayers may delay the filing deadlines for their VAT returns in recognition of the COVID crisis.
The March 2021 filing is now postponed from 20 April to 24 April for credits. For other taxpayers, the March deadline is now 3 May.
There is no delay on the payment deadline of 20 April. However, any late payment will be subject to a 0.33% interest charge instead of the regular 0.8%.
