Canada 5% GST on car-sharing

  • Mar 22, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Yesterday's Canadian budget proposed extending GST to all private car-sharing services.

The measure will require drivers working through Uber or similar services to register and charge 5% GST on any fees for journeys.  Currently, they can avoid GST if they earn less than C$30,000 per annum.

Taxi companies already charge federal GST, and the budget measure is a change in definition to bring private providers into the tax net.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara