Canada 5% GST on car-sharing
- Mar 22, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Yesterday's Canadian budget proposed extending GST to all private car-sharing services.
The measure will require drivers working through Uber or similar services to register and charge 5% GST on any fees for journeys. Currently, they can avoid GST if they earn less than C$30,000 per annum.
Taxi companies already charge federal GST, and the budget measure is a change in definition to bring private providers into the tax net.
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara