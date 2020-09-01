Chile delays VAT payments on COVID-19

1 Sep - Chile has delayed the issuance of mandatory electronic receipts for B2C transactions. The obligation was due to come in on 1 September 2020. However, it has been delayed until 1 January 2021.

17 July - VAT payments for April, May and June returns may be met by 12 equal installments starting October 2020. Qualifying businesses must show a drop in turnover of at least 30% on the same time in 2019.

30 June - Small businesses may receive speedy refunds within 10 days on VAT credits if they can show a >30% drop in sales.

12 May - small businesses will be entitled to deferrals on import VAT incurred up to 30 June 2020. This will be repayable within 12 months.

6 April update - Waiver of interest and penalties for late filing of income tax returns due 30 April 2020 and for monthly value added tax (VAT) returns, when returns are filed on or before 30 September 2020.

23 March - Chile has announced Value Added Tax payment holidays to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. VAT payments are delayed for small businesses for three months until the end of June 2020. VAT filings must still be submitted on time.

Small enterprises will also be granted speedy VAT credit refunds.

Corporate and income taxes have also been delayed.

