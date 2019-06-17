Czech e-book and catering VAT cut May 2020
- Jun 17, 2019 | Richard Asquith
Proposals to reduce the VAT rate on several goods and services have been approved by the Chamber of Deputies. These measure come into effect on 1 May 2020.
The changes to 10% include:
- e-books and digital publications will be harmonised with their printed equivalent reduced rate of 10%
- catering services will be subject
- domestic cleaning services
- domestic water supplies
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara