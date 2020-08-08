VATLive > Blog > Ecuador > Ecuador VAT delays for coronavirus

Ecuador VAT delays for coronavirus

  • Aug 8, 2020 | Richard Asquith

9 Aug, imposes VAT on digital services for non-resident providers

6 July, further extenions on tax payments that businesses were unable to pay on time. Actions and penalites aginst late payments are suspended for 6 monts after the emergency period of the pandemic.

6 April Ecuador has gazetted easements on Value Added Tax compliance to assist businesses during the COVID-19 crisis. The measures are limited to small enterprises, airlines, holiday operators, agriculture and exporters.

For their April, May and June 2020 filings, businesses can instead enter into a 6-month payment plan through to the end of November. This includes five equal monthly instalments of the VAT due.

Follow Avalara’s live  global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.

Explore more content like this in our Building for COVID-19 recovery hub

Latest Coronavirus news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe