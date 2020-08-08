Ecuador VAT delays for coronavirus
9 Aug, imposes VAT on digital services for non-resident providers
6 July, further extenions on tax payments that businesses were unable to pay on time. Actions and penalites aginst late payments are suspended for 6 monts after the emergency period of the pandemic.
6 April Ecuador has gazetted easements on Value Added Tax compliance to assist businesses during the COVID-19 crisis. The measures are limited to small enterprises, airlines, holiday operators, agriculture and exporters.
For their April, May and June 2020 filings, businesses can instead enter into a 6-month payment plan through to the end of November. This includes five equal monthly instalments of the VAT due.
