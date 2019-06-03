Hungary to cut hotel VAT to 13%
- Jun 3, 2019 | Richard Asquith
Hungary has announced plans to cut the VAT rate on hotel and similar rental accommodation from the reduced rate of 18% to 13%. The standard VAT rate in Hungary is 27%.
The reduction was announced as part of the latest economic action plan to help simplify and reduce the country’s tax burden.
Most EU countries now offer a reduced VAT rate on hotel and accommodation services linked to the tourism trade. The notable exceptions are Denmark and the UK.
