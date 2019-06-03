VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Hungary to cut hotel VAT to 13%

Hungary to cut hotel VAT to 13%

  • Jun 3, 2019 | Richard Asquith

Hungary has announced plans to cut the VAT rate on hotel and similar rental accommodation from the reduced rate of 18% to 13%. The standard VAT rate in Hungary is 27%.

The reduction was announced as part of the latest economic action plan to help simplify and reduce the country’s tax burden.

Most EU countries now offer a reduced VAT rate on hotel and accommodation services linked to the tourism trade. The notable exceptions are Denmark and the UK.

Need help with your Hungarian VAT compliance?



Researching Hungarian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Hungary VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe