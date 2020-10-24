Iceland COVID-19 VAT measures

24 Oct, VAT payment deadlines on returns have been delayed: Sept filing payment now due 5 Nov; Sept & Oct bi-monthly filers and Oct filers now due by Dec 7.

31 Aug, The July VAT return payment deadline has been delayed until 7 September. The August return remittance deadline is extended to 5 October. Taxpayers reporting bi-monthly for the two months need not submit a payment until 5 October. There will be no penalites for these delayed deadlines.

9 July, May filings payment deadlines have been extended to first week of August. First week of September for May & June bi-monthly payments. Same for the June filing payments - first week of September.

23 April - VAT on 6 April due returns should be paid by 6 May to avoid interest. No penalties will apply for the rest of the year. VAT deductions on residential constructions or rentals will be 100% deductible.

19 April - the Jan and Feb return payment has been extended again. This time to 15 May.

6 April update - Iceland has agreed Value Added Tax and other tax benefits for businesses during the coronavirus epidemic.

Measures include:

Update 6 April - the VAT return deadline for January and February payments has been moved from 6 April to 16 April.

Deferred tax filings and payments until 15 January 2021 on application

Limited any fines or late payment interest

100% VAT refunds up until 31 December 2020 for the building sector

Suspension of Accommodation Tax until the end of 2021. Taxes already collected this year are not due until February 2022.

There are a number of other tax reliefs. Follow Avalara’s live global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.