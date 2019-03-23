Italy VAT filing deadline changes - Avalara
- Mar 23, 2019 | Richard Asquith
Italy has published delayed dates for upcoming filings. These include:
- VAT due on the first quarter filing of 2019 declared via the new SdI submission regime, moved to 16 May 2019.
- The Spesometro for the second quarter of 2018 has been delayed until 30 April 2019
- The Esterometro monthly listing of foreign invoices (imports, exports and intra-community supplies) for January and February will now be both due 30 April
