Kyrgyzstan COVID-19 VAT measures

The Central Asian state of Kyrgyzstan has announced measure to help businesses coping with the effects of the coronavirus epidemic.

The country is now in an official state of emergency. In terms of Value Added Tax reforms, the country has postponed a number of measures:

The obligation for retail and hospitality businesses to all introduce certified VAT cash registered, with the ability to transmit daily VAT transactions to the tax authorities, has been pushed back from 1 April to 1 July 2020.

The introduction of e-invoicing for all taxpayers has been moved from 1 April 2020 until 1 July 2020.

