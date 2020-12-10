Latvia VAT measures for coronavirus

10 Dec - a further extension of the 30-day VAT credit repayments for businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

10 July - an extension of the speedty credit refund process within 30 days until the end of 2020.

Latvia is to grant tax delays to businesses during the COVID-19 crisis. Businesses may request a delay on tax – VAT is presumed to be included – until 30 June 2020. But an application must be submitted for review first.

The Value Added Tax credit balances on submitted returns will be refunded within 30 days instead of being held over until the end of the year.

