VATLive > Blog > Latvia > Latvia VAT measures for coronavirus

Latvia VAT measures for coronavirus

  • Dec 10, 2020 | Richard Asquith

10 Dec - a further extension of the 30-day VAT credit repayments for businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

10 July - an extension of the speedty credit refund process within 30 days until the end of 2020.

Latvia is to grant tax delays to businesses during the COVID-19 crisis. Businesses may request a delay on tax – VAT is presumed to be included – until 30 June 2020. But an application must be submitted for review first.

The Value Added Tax credit balances on submitted returns will be refunded within 30 days instead of being held over until the end of the year.

Follow Avalara’s live  global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.

Explore more content like this in our Building for COVID-19 recovery hub

Latest Coronavirus news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe