Lithuania offers Covid-19 VAT delayed payments

  • Jun 27, 2020 | Richard Asquith

27 June - extends the deadline for VAT reclaims for non-EU businesses under the 13th Directive from 30 June to 30 September 2020.

14 April update - Lithuania is considering a cut to its VAT rate on catering services for food and non-alcohol drinks from 21% to 9%.

24 March - Lithuania is offering Value Added Tax payers the opportunity to defer returns by upto one year. There will be no charges for late payments or interest on outstanding VAT. It is also possible to apply for a complete write-off of outstanding

VAT in the case of extreme cashflow difficulties. 

