Malta VAT changes for coronavirus

21 July - VAT payments covering March to August 2020 have been extended from 31 October 2020 to 31 May 2021.

22 April - delayed VAT returns and payments deadline is now confirmed for 15 May 2020.

23 March - Malta has announced the deferment of VAT payments for March and April to help businesses coping with the COVID crisis. The Value Added Tax delayed will be paid in one instalment in two months’ time. However, any taxpayers with a poor VAT payment record will be excluded from the measure.

VAT credit refunds will also be accelerated.

