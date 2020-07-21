VATLive > Blog > Malta > Malta VAT changes for coronavirus

Malta VAT changes for coronavirus

  • Jul 21, 2020 | Richard Asquith

21 July - VAT payments covering March to August 2020 have been extended from 31 October 2020 to 31 May 2021.

22 April - delayed VAT returns and payments deadline is now confirmed for 15 May 2020.

23 March - Malta has announced the deferment of VAT payments for March and April to help businesses coping with the COVID crisis. The Value Added Tax delayed will be paid in one instalment in two months’ time. However, any taxpayers with a poor VAT payment record will be excluded from the measure.

VAT credit refunds will also be accelerated.

Follow Avalara’s live  global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.

Explore more content like this in our Building for COVID-19 recovery hub

Latest Coronavirus news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe