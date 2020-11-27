27 Nov - 2021 proposal to further reduce hostpitality VAT from 15% to 12%

Update, 1 April: VAT cut on hospitality services is confirmed as 20% down to 15%.

19 March: The Moldavian Ministry of Finance has proposed some initial Value Added Tax measures to assist businesses struggling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

VAT will be cut for the tourism industry, in particular for hotel, restaurant and catering services. These services are currently set at the standard rate of 20%. Until the start of 2020, they had been subject to the reduced 10% rate.

Any VAT investigations or assessments will be paused.