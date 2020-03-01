Netherlands risks missing 2021 VAT e-commerce package

The Netherlands has warned that it may not be ready for the 1st January 2021 introduction of the EU One-Stop-Ship single VAT return and marketplace VAT obligations reforms.

The two measures, along with the withdrawal of the low-value consignment stock import VAT relief are part of EU-wide reforms to simplify VAT compliance and reduce fraud.

The Dutch tax office has warned that due to IT issues, there is a risk of missing 1 January 2021 implementation date. The Tax and Customs Administration office is investigating, with the European Commission, and will confirm the status by May 2020.

Any one of the 27 EU member states missing the introduction would create serious consequences as they largely affect reporting of cross-border B2C transactions. The result would be conflicting reporting and potentially double taxation of affected e-commerce.