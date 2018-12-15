Norway scraps low-value VAT import exemption

From January 2020, Norway is to remove the VAT and duties exemption for imported packages below NOK 350 to its consumers.

As a result, the importer will have to pay 25% Norwegian VAT and any duties for each package. The importer can be either the non-resident e-commerce business, potentially requiring a local VAT registration, or the Norwegian customer.

The import relief measure was initially introduced to limit the administration burden on the customs and tax authorities having to collect small amounts of VAT and duties. However, the high growth of cross-border e-commerce has meant the exemption has given non-resident e-commerce sellers an unfair tax advantage compared to Norwegian online retailers.

The European Union plans to remove its low-value consignment stock relief of up to €22.