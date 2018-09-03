Portugal live VAT invoice reporting 2019

Portugal is to take the first step towards live VAT invoice reporting from 1 January 2019.

From this date, all B2G (business to government bodies) supplies must be performed with an electronic invoice which will be submitted directly to the tax authorities. This will operate through the existing public finance portal, Fatura Eletrónica na Administração Pública (FE-AP). This allows for direct reporting from supplier ERPs, and automated validation of invoices to central, regional other public authorities. This is similar to the Italian SdI process.

Live invoice requirements will include details of: