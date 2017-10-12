VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Romania relaxes VAT split payments - Avalara

Romania relaxes VAT split payments

  • Oct 12, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Romania relaxes VAT split payments

Romania is to relax the initial mandatory requirements for VAT payers to implement split payment measures.

Anti-VAT fraud split payments were introduced on a voluntary basis from 1 October 2017. They were to become mandatory for all VAT registered businesses on 1 January 2018. Following heavy lobbying from businesses and employer associations this is to be scaled back.  Initially, on business going into administration or being liquidated will be compelled to implement it.  This may also include businesses with an inconsistent tax reporting and payments history.

Details of the new obligations will be published within the next week.

Split payments divide the amount payable on taxable sales invoices between the net amount and VAT due.  The vendor has to provide a special, secure bank account for receipt of the VAT amount from their customer – the net consideration being paid into the vendor’s regular bank account. The VAT Account is used for offsetting any VAT paid by the vendor on their own VAT purchases, and then used to settle the vendor’s regular VAT due to the state.  The VAT Account can easily be monitored by the tax authorities, and reconciled to VAT transactions.  This helps reduce the opportunity for VAT fraud.

A split payment mechanism is already used partially in Italy with some success.  It has also been proposed for Poland later this year.  They present considerable administrative and accounting system challenges to companies, as well as potential bank charges.

Romania suffers from one of the EU’s largest VAT Gap’s – the estimation of the VAT due versus received and an indicator of VAT fraud. It has been estimated at nearly €9 billion per annum.

Click for free Romanian VAT info

Latest Romanian news
Romania cuts tourism VAT to 5%
September 6, 2018

Hotel accommodation and restaurant services in Romania are to be recategorised from the first reduced VAT rate of 9% to the second reduced 5% rate....
Read more
Romania tourism VAT cut
August 24, 2018

Romania is reviewing cutting the VAT rate on tourism services. This would include hotel accommodation, and entrance into attractions, hotels and similar public events. Currently, tourism...
Read more
Romania abandons 2019 VAT cut
August 3, 2018

Romania is considering postponing cutting its 19% VAT rate to 18%, as planned for January 2019. The decrease is in jeopardy as the country is...
Read more
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara